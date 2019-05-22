CBCO Issues Call For Blood Donations

As the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is appealing to donors to give.

The CBCO's spokesman, Chris Pilgrim, said there’s currently less than a one-day supply of all negative blood types.

According to Pilgrim, blood needs at area hospitals can spike during summer holidays. He said vacation travel can lead to more vehicle accidents, which can result in the need for blood, and there’s a drop in donations during this busy time of year.

Donors of all types are needed, but Pilgrim said they particularly need donors with negative blood types, especially O negative, which is the universal blood type.

CBCO’s Thomson Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Road, is open from 8 am to 6 pm Monday thru Friday. Saturday hours are 7 am to 1 pm. The donor center will be closed Monday, May 27. To make an appointment to give, or for more information on how easy it is to save lives, visit www.cbco.org or call 417-227-5000 during regular business hours.