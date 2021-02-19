CBCO Holds Blood Drive To Benefit Nonprofits, Replenish Blood Supply

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says there’s a critical need for blood donors right now. The winter weather severely depleted blood reserves, according to the blood bank.

A blood drive that’s coming up will not only help bolster blood reserves but will also benefit local nonprofits. The Charity Challenge Blood Drive will run from February 22 through 26 at CBCO’s Springfield Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Rd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who give blood during that time will have the chance to help their chosen nonprofit organization earn points. The organization with the most points at the end of the drive will receive $1000. The second place finisher will get $500.

Organizations that are participating are Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House, Ozarks Food Harvest, CASA, Eden Animal Haven, HOPE Foundation, Care to Learn, Sunshine Brotherhood—the Aaron Goddard Foundation and Least of These.

Learn more at cbco.org/donate-blood or 227-5000.