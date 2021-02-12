CBCO Declares State Of Emergency As The Blood Supply Dwindles

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has lost so many donations this week due to weather, that it has declared a state of emergency. And next week’s weather isn’t looking much better, which will likely lead to more blood drives being canceled.

The CBCO is holding an emergency blood drive over the weekend with extended donation hours and extra staff. The CBCO Springfield Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Rd., will be open Saturday, February 13, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, February 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who give through Monday, February 15, will receive a $10 gift card redeemable through the LifePoints Local Donor Portal at cbco.org. Donors over the weekend will also be eligible to win one of two $500 gift cards.

In a news release, CBCO executive director, Anthony Roberts, said that after a winter storm blood reserves usually have time to recover, but this winter event is long-lasting. “We need our donors to rally this weekend to help us avert some potentially very negative consequences when it comes to the health of the region,” he said.

Appointments are encouraged if you plan to give blood this weekend, but they aren’t required. Find out more at cbco.org/donate-blood.

The CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities.