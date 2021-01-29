Careless Smoking The Leading Cause Of Fire Related Death In Springfield

Out of the seven fire related deaths last year in Springfield, five were caused by careless smoking.

Accidents caused by smoking remain the leading cause of all fires nationally and locally, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and have already caused three fires in Springfield this year. Six percent of the 825 fire related calls in 2019 were caused by careless smoking.

The Fire Department is offering tips to avoid these fires, including never leaving lit cigarettes unattended, and never smoking in bed. For more information on how to avoid these accidents, click here.