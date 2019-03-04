Bridge Project on W. Mount Vernon to Cause Road Closure

Preliminary work for the replacement of the Mount Vernon Street Bridge, just west of Kansas Expressway, begins this week. Road closures are expected periodically.

According to the City of Springfield, the bridge is structurally deficient and needs to be replaced. The $1.5 million project will also include ADA-compliant sidewalks, connection of the existing multi-use trail to Mount Vernon St. and bank stabilization and increased flow capacity to Jordan Creek.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in April, and Mount Vernon St. will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for around three months.

The project is partially funded through a federal On-System Bridge Program. The remaining portion is funded through reimbursement money from the Missouri Department of Transportation received from a previous project.