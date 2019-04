The keto diet has become one of the most popular diets today. However, this diet is not without controversy.

Researchers are studying whether this diet, which promotes eating high-fat foods, could cause harmful effects in the long run.

Natalie Allen, registered dietitian and clinical instructor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University, and Leah Brooke, a Missouri State dietetic intern, explain more about the keto diet.

