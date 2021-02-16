Branson City Offices Are Closed Tuesday Due To Winter Weather

The City of Branson has closed all offices, including City Hall and the Branson Municipal Court, on Tuesday, February 16. That’s due to hazardous road conditions and to conserve energy, according to a news release.

Public Works road crews continue to work 24 hours a day in 12-hour shifts to clear the roads in Branson, city officials said, but the extreme temperatures continue to make the roads hazardous. They are encouraging essential travel only. And they are asking residents to conserve energy and to check on the elderly and those who have been ill.