Springfield native, Brad Pitt, has won his second Oscar, and it’s his first for acting.

He was honored Sunday at the Academy Awards as best supporting actor for his role as Clint Booth in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

Pitt gave a shout out to his parents for “taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance.”

He previously received a Best Picture Oscar for the film, “12 Years a Slave,” which he co-produced.