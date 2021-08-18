'Booster' Dose Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics Begin For Individuals With Compromised Immune Systems

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be given in a third dose for people who have compromised immune systems.

There are strict criteria for getting the third dose, and local health facilities are already administering it.

Active cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people with immunodeficiency disorders are just a few of the groups who qualify for the third Covid vaccine dose. The update is only for those who have already taken the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Alexis Brown is the executive director at Jordan Valley Community Health Center, based in Springfield. She said the booster, or third dose started going into patients’ arms on Tuesday.

"There's a very specific list of diagnoses that qualify individuals to get their third shot," Brown said.

The third dose must be taken at least 28 days after the second dose, according to the FDA.

Below are a few of the categories of people who are eligible for the booster, or third vaccine dose:

Receiving active cancer treatment for solid tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (greater than 20mg of prednisone per day) or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.

Where is the third Covid dose available in the Ozarks?

Jordan Valley is offering the booster dose regularly to those who meet the requirements. For a list of when and where that dose is available, you can click here.

CoxHealth has scheduled a vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Springfield for immunocompromised individuals who qualify for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release. Registration is required and may be done by calling 417-269-1300 or online. Those who are unable to make this clinic may also call 417-269-1300 to schedule a dose, which will be given at locations throughout the region.