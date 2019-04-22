Bobby Bones To Serve As Keynote Speaker at MSU This Fall

The keynote speaker for the Missouri State University 2019 Public Affairs Conference will sound familiar to many. He’s Bobby Bones, an on-air personality and host of “The Bobby Bones Show.” He’ll speak at 7:30 p.m. October 1 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. The theme of the conference is “The 21st Century Digital World.”

Brent Dunn, executive director of the MSU Foundation, says Bones, "is an innovator who uses social media effectively and ethically to grow his brand," and that makes him an ideal person to talk about what it means to be an ethical leader in a digital world.

Bones’ keynote is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

The Foundation will host a private reception with Bones prior to his speech. Guests will have a photo opportunity with Bones and receive an autographed copy of his book, “Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat.” Tickets are $200, and to order them, call Stephanie Smith at (417) 836-4143.

The MSU Public Affairs Conference will run October 1-3.