Bitter Cold Expected To Continue In Ozarks Region, Snow Likely Monday

Bitter cold is expected to stick around into next week as part of a large cold front moving east. The Springfield area is expected to only reach highs of 10 or 15 degrees on some days next week.

Gene Hatch is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield.

"As we get into the weekend, we are expecting temperatures by Saturday and Sunday to actually be in the teens to around the 10 degree mark for high temperatures, and early next week," Hatch said. "Temperatures by Monday will only climb to around 10 degrees for the highs for most areas, with this very cold arctic air mass that’s going to move across the area."

Also according to the National Weather Service, snow is likely Sunday night into Monday. It's still too early to know exactly where the storm will track and how much snow it will bring.