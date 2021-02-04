Bill Protecting Businesses, Hospitals From COVID-19 Related Lawsuits Advances In The MO Senate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have advanced a bill that would shield hospitals, manufacturers and other businesses from lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing during the coronavirus pandemic. Senators gave the measure initial approval Wednesday after hours of debate and negotiations. Proponents say hospitals and manufacturers that stepped up to make masks shouldn't be penalized for doing their best to help. But bipartisan critics said the measure is aimed at helping big business owners and would hinder people's access to the courts. The measure needs another vote of approval in the Senate to advance to the House.