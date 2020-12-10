Biden Selects Denis McDonough As VA Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Denis McDonough to run Veterans Affairs.

McDonough is a longtime aide of former President Barack Obama and served as his chief of staff from 2013 to 2017.

McDonough, who did not serve in the military, was chosen because of his ability to navigate crises and sort through the complex morass of government programs that can support veterans, a source familiar with the president-elect's thinking told NPR. The source spoke about private conversations on the condition of anonymity.

The Veterans Affairs position requires Senate confirmation.

News of McDonough's selection was first reported by Politico and later confirmed by NPR.

NPR veterans correspondent Quil Lawrence contributed to this report.

