Before Being Diagnosed, 4 COVID-19 Positive People Visited Several Springfield Locations

Four people with COVID-19 visited several Springfield businesses before being diagnosed. One worked at Menard’s on the city’s west side, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Prior to being diagnosed, the individuals went to these locations:

Friday, July 3: Sam’s Club, 3660 E. Sunshine St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Friday, July 3: Walmart Supercenter, 1923 E. Kearney St., from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Friday, July 3: Walmart Supercenter, 2825 N. Kansas Expy., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6: Walmart Supercenter, 3315 S Campbell Ave., around 8:30 a.m. ( infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Walmart Supercenter, 2021 E. Independence St., from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Colton’s Steakhouse, 2020 E. Independence St., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8: Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant, 2555 N. Kansas Expy., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 9: Kingdom Coffee, 211 S. Market Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11: Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3020 S. Glenstone Ave., from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of the positive cases worked at Menards at 3803 W. University St. on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Wednesday, July 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, July 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.