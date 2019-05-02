Bass Pro To Hold Hiring Event Thursday

Bass Pro Shops is looking to hire 50 new employees during an event this week in Springfield.

The Missouri Job Center’s Mobile Job Center will help with the hiring event on Thursday, May 2, from 10:30 to 2:30 at Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, 1935 S. Campbell, but interviews will continue until 6 p.m. Bass Pro Shops will be interviewing for several positions in retail, restaurant and at their conference center. You’re asked to dress business appropriate. If you have a resume, take it to the interview.

Potential employees may also apply in advance at basspro.com/careers.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old.