Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Author Explores Preacher Father's Silence On Racial Injustice In 1960s Alabama

By editor 36 minutes ago
Originally published on March 6, 2021 5:40 pm

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist John Archibald about his book, Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution.