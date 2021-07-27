Arkansas Governor, Legislative Leaders To Discuss Allowing Schools To Mandate Masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he plans to talk with legislative leaders about the growing calls to allow schools to require face masks as the state's COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continued to grow. The Republican governor on Monday said he planned to discuss the issue with GOP leaders of the state House and Senate. This follow calls from Democratic lawmakers and others to lift a new law banning mask mandates by state and local governments. Arkansas' COVID-19 deaths grew by 23 and its hospitalizations rose by 61.