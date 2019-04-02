After Voters Approve Proposition S, School District Promises To Deliver

Williams Elementary on West Kearney Street in Springfield will see renovation and the construction of a new preschool facility now that Proposition S has passed.
Springfield voters approved a major bond issue Tuesday to fund 39 projects throughout Springfield Public Schools. The plans include renovating or rebuilding several school buildings and expanding the city’s free preschool program.  

Proposition S was approved with about 61 percent of the vote.   

 

In a statement on the Springfield Public Schools website Tuesday night, school officials responded by thanking the community and saying they are dedicated to completing the projects “on time and within budget.”  

 

Prop S will allow the district to expand preschool classrooms across the city:  at Williams Elementary in northwest Springfield, in midtown with a new Boyd Elementary School that will include preschool space, and with a new, southwest early childhood center located near Carver Middle School.  

 

Other schools will receive new, safer entrances as part of the bond approval.  You can read more about Proposition S here.

On Tuesday, people living within the boundaries of the Springfield R-12 school district will be asked to vote on Proposition S, an 18-cent increase to the debt service levy that would fund 39 projects, including renovating and rebuilding several schools.  Proposition S would also make entrances more secure and improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

The list of projects that would be funded was developed by a task force of 30 people across the district.