KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political committee has sent mailers claiming that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally will crowd Missouri hospitals if voters expand Medicaid.

The Kansas City Star reports the mailer claims the state would have to pay hospital bills for an influx in those immigrants seeking health care. But the newspaper reports that undocumented immigrants are not eligible to enroll in Medicaid.

A proposed constitutional amendment to make thousands more low-income adults eligible for the government health insurance program is on Tuesday's ballot. An Associated Press request for comment to No on 2 in August's treasurer wasn't immediately returned Friday.