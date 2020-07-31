Ad Claims Medicaid Expansion Would Mean Immigrant Influx

By The Kansas City Star - AP 49 minutes ago

Credit troymedia.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political committee has sent mailers claiming that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally will crowd Missouri hospitals if voters expand Medicaid.

The Kansas City Star reports the mailer claims the state would have to pay hospital bills for an influx in those immigrants seeking health care. But the newspaper reports that undocumented immigrants are not eligible to enroll in Medicaid.

A proposed constitutional amendment to make thousands more low-income adults eligible for the government health insurance program is on Tuesday's ballot. An Associated Press request for comment to No on 2 in August's treasurer wasn't immediately returned Friday. 

Tags: 
Medicaid Expansion

Related Content

As August 4 Vote Approaches, New Report Shows Expanding Medicaid Would Boost Missouri's Economy

By Jun 15, 2020
File photo, jasleen_kaur / Flickr

A new report released by the Missouri Foundation for Health shows that expanding the Medicaid program in Missouri would boost the state’s economy, not hurt it.

The Medicaid expansion issue will be on the ballot August 4 – and if Missourians choose “yes,” then many more people would be eligible for government-paid health care.

Court Decision Means Medicaid Expansion Stays On Ballot

By Associated Press Jun 10, 2020
KSMU - Ozarks Public Radio

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Supreme Court won't take up a lawsuit over whether a proposal to expand Medicaid health care should go before voters.

The court's Monday decision means the proposal to extend eligibility to thousands more low-income adults will stay on the August ballot. The leaders of two conservative groups say the initiative forces the state to spend money on Medicaid expansion and violates the state constitution.