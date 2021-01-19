98-Year-Old Man Volunteers To Be First In 1B-2 Group To Get COVID-19 Vaccine At Mercy Springfield

A 98-year-old World War II veteran is the first person to get a coronavirus vaccine in Missouri’s 1B-2 category at Mercy Springfield.

Edgar Fox wrote his primary care physician at the beginning of the year and said he wanted to volunteer to receive the vaccine as soon as he could to “encourage skeptics,” according to Mercy.

He said he wasn’t afraid to get the shot.

"A lot of people went to work for this, and I would tell the skeptics they better not procrastinate if they want to get older," he said.

Fox joined the Marines in 1939. He said being the first to get the vaccine in the 1B-2 category at Mercy Springfield was a different way to serve again.