900,000 More Missourians To Be Eligible For COVID Vaccine By March 29

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that 900,000 additional residents, including homeless people, construction workers, and those who work in higher education, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 29.

The governor also said every adult in Missouri would become eligible to receive the vaccine April 9. State officials say they’re expecting the federal government to begin sending more doses starting in April.

Parson's announcement came hours after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said residents over the age of 16 in his state would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 12.

Missouri's plan to distribute the vaccine based on population made it available to a higher percentage of people in rural communities while urban areas saw demand far greater than the available supply. The high demand in the St. Louis and Kansas regions led many people to travel for hours to find vaccine appointments.

But Parson said that strategy made for an effective rollout.

“The reality is when you go to rural Missouri in the beginning you’re going to vaccinate a large percentage of those so you don’t have to go back,” Parson said. “Then you can take those resources and go to urban areas.”

So far, about 20% of Missouri’s 6 million residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That ranks among the bottom fifth of all states, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The state is now ready to send more vaccine to urban areas as it expects to see a significant increase soon in federal shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, the governor said.

“It is critical we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine,” Parson said.

The governor said state officials expect 60% of eligible adults to request the vaccine and that younger people are less likely to do so.

“People 65 years and older are probably going to have a little different view of this than somebody younger,” Parson said. “I think they’ll have a little more incentive to go out and get the vaccine.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

