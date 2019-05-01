69-year-old Betty Alexander Missing From Sullivan

A Sullivan, Missouri woman has been missing for three weeks. Her family says there are still no leads on her disappearance. They’re reaching out to media across the state in an effort to find her.

Sixty-nine-year-old Betty Alexander was last seen at her Sullivan, Missouri apartment on April 10th.

Alexander stands 5 feet tall, has blue eyes and dark brown hair with highlights. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but it is known that she was not wearing her glasses.

Alexander’s daughter, Tonya Tolliver, told KSMU that her mother was beginning to show early signs of dementia but it had not progressed enough for them to believe it played a factor in her disappearance.

There have been multiple searches in the Sullivan area in the last few weeks, but they haven’t turned up any signs of Alexander.

“As far as the searches, we’ve had canine teams come in… I think we’ve had six different teams so far, searches by helicopter, by drone, also using infrared, and they have come up with nothing,” Tolliver said.

Her family created a Facebook page called Bring Betty Home to keep others informed. There is a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that helps find her.

Anyone who may have information, or thinks they have seen Betty Alexander since April 10th, is asked to call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.