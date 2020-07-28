4 States Added To Chicago Quarantine Order To Curb Virus

CHICAGO (AP) — People traveling from Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July. Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states but has been updated weekly based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The latest expansion announced Tuesday brings the total number of affected states to 22.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Public Health, says city residents who work in Wisconsin or vice versa can continue commuting if their job requires it but should otherwise limit their activities.

