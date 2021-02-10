4 More Greene County Residents Die Of COVID-19 As Case Numbers Decline

The weekly report of fatalities from COVID-19 in Greene County this week includes four deaths reported between February 3 and February 9.

Those who died were a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and two men in their 70s, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

All of the deaths occurred in January.

None of the individuals was associated with long-term care, and all had underlying health conditions.

A total of 399 Greene County residents had died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 1535 active COVID-19 cases in Greene County. There were 85 people hospitalized in Springfield with the illness, and 21 were in critical care.

There had been a 12 percent decrease in reported cases in the last week.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, Clay Goddard, said in a news release that people need to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can find information about how to get in the queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on the health department’s website and on the local healthcare providers’ websites:

CoxHealth: COVID-19 Vaccine | CoxHealth Phone: 417-269-3000

Mercy Springfield: www.mercy.net/MOVaccine Phone: 833-364-6777

Jordan Valley Community Health Center: Jordan Valley Community Health Center | Springfield, MO Phone: 417-831-0150

You may also call the health department at 417-874-1211 for more information.