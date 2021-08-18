3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Available At CoxHealth Clinic Saturday, But Only For Those Who Qualify

Immunocompromised people who qualify for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can get one this Saturday, August 21, in Springfield. CoxHealth will hold a clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. Those who plan to attend the clinic need to reserve a spot by calling (417) 269-1300 or at coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine. Those who can't make it to the clinic can schedule a time to get a third dose by calling (417) 269-1300.

Documentation from a provider isn’t needed to get a third dose, according to CoxHealth in a news release, but participants will be required to sign an attestation form confirming they are included in one of six categories. Those include people receiving active cancer treatment for solid tumors or cancers of the blood; anyone who has received an organ transplant and is taking medicine to suppress the immune system; those who have received a stem cell transplant in the last two years; people with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency; those with advanced or untreated HIV infection; and those undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids.

Third doses must be given more than 28 days from the second dose, and only those who took Pfizer or Moderna for the first two shots may get a third dose.

Last week, the FDA announced approval of third doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for certain moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals, according to CoxHealth. “A third dose helps the immune system create a more robust response, offering greater protection against the virus,” the news release states.