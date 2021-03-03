2 Missouri Community Colleges To Offer Bachelor's Degrees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — For the first time in the state, two community colleges in Missouri will be allowed to offer bachelor's degrees.

Missouri’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education on Wednesday approved plans for Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield and St. Louis Community College to offer four-year degrees in respiratory therapy. The change must be approved by two other commissions. In 2018, a state law allowed community colleges to grant bachelor’s degrees if the education needed to be accredited or licensed increases to the baccalaureate level. Wednesday's decision is the first time the law has been used.