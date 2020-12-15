2 Mercy Nurses Are First In Springfield To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Two Mercy nurses have received the first COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield. One is Tracy Hill who works on the COVID unit, and whose story you can hear during KSMU’s Sense of Community Series this morning at 7:45.

The other is COVID unit nurse, Wanda Brown.

Brown said it was an honor to be one of the first two people receiving the vaccine in Springfield on Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine, which just recently received emergency use authorization from the FDA, arrived at Mercy Springfield Monday morning around 7:30. It was moved quickly to the ultra-cold freezer set aside for its storage. Pharmacy staff then began thawing a portion of it in a designated refrigerator.

According to Mercy, Mercy caregivers will be given priority for the vaccine, based on state guidelines, and those who work directly with COVID-19 patients are receiving in place.

Mercy officials say plans are net yet in place for public vaccinations.