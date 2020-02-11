195 Americans Are Released From Coronavirus Quarantine At California Air Base

The 195 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, in late January have now been released from the first mandatory quarantine the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered in more than 50 years.

The group, which faced numerous health screenings both in China and during their trip and quarantine, has now been "medically cleared," health officials said Tuesday, clearing the way for them to leave the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California.

"Our guests at March Air Reserve Base are happy to see an official end today to their 14-day quarantine and are looking forward to returning home. We wish them well!" Riverside University Health System - Public Health said via Facebook Tuesday, posting an image of the evacuees gathered together outside, tossing blue face masks into the air.

There are no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus among the 195 evacuees, the health system said in a statement disseminated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

During the quarantine, the group lived in a cordoned-off area of March Air Reserve Base, which is in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles. While many of the evacuees were leaving immediately after the quarantine officially lifted Tuesday, some of them were believed to be staying an extra night, to travel on Wednesday.

The quarantine group is a mix of U.S. diplomatic staff, businesspeople and families with children. They flew out of Wuhan on a jet that was chartered by the U.S. State Department.

