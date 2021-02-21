1 Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting At American Legion In Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — One has person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri.

KAIT-TV reports that officers found the five victims at the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals. No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.

The building is available to rent, and Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne told the Delta Dunklin Democrat that a private party was being held there Saturday night.