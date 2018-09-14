© 2021 KSMU Radio
Auditor candidates Galloway, McDowell trade jabs at debate

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jo Mannies
Published September 14, 2018 at 3:55 PM CDT
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, left, and her Republican challenger Saundra McDowell participated in a debate Friday.
Missouri’s state auditor candidates tangled Friday over the role of the job in their first — and possibly only — joint appearance.

They also differed over the fate of a disputed ballot measure called Clean Missouri.

 

Democratic incumbent Nicole Galloway lobbed several jabs at Republican rival Saundra McDowell during the forum in Maryland Heights held by the Missouri Press Association. The candidates are competing in the Nov. 6 election.

Galloway, an accountant, noted McDowell’s personal financial troubles and questioned whether McDowell meets the state requirement that she reside in the state 10 years before seeking the office.

“She’s been sued seven times in the last five years over unpaid bills,’’ said Galloway, who also asserted that McDowell had embellished her record of investigating fraud while she worked in the state attorney general’s office.

McDowell, who’s a lawyer, accused Galloway of failing to investigate some fraud allegations, of being late with audits and ignoring the state’s open-records laws.

“If she’s not a watchdog, she’s just a dog,” McDowell said. “I will be a bulldog for the state.”

McDowell noted that the state GOP has sued Galloway for not turning over some office communications, including cell-phone texts.

Galloway countered that state Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office has cleared her of any wrongdoing after examining her open-records practices. She also denied that her office was behind in conducting audits of local governments.

McDowell and Galloway generally ignored the three other candidates on stage:Libertarian Sean O’Toole, Don Fitz of the Green Party and Jacob Luetkemeyer with the Constitution Party.

Candidates differ on Clean Missouri

The five contenders split when it comes to a proposed constitutional amendment, called Clean Missouri, that may be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

A Cole County judge kicked the proposal off the ballot earlier Friday, but backers are appealing. The judge said the ballot proposal tackles too many topics.

Among other things, the amendment would require the auditor to play a role in putting forth candidates for a demographer that will draw state House and Senate lines.

McDowell blasted the amendment as unconstitutional and praised the judge’s decision. Galloway downplayed her support during the forum for the Clean Missouri proposal but accused McDowell of making inaccurate statements about it.

O’Toole and Fitz said the initiative should be on the ballot because more than 300,000 Missourians signed petitions in favor of it. Luetkemeyer opposed the proposal, citing some of the judge’s objections.

 

Jo Mannies
Jo Mannies has been covering Missouri politics and government for almost four decades, much of that time as a reporter and columnist at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She was the first woman to cover St. Louis City Hall, was the newspaper’s second woman sportswriter in its history, and spent four years in the Post-Dispatch Washington Bureau. She joined the St. Louis Beacon in 2009. She has won several local, regional and national awards, and has covered every president since Jimmy Carter. She scared fellow first-graders in the late 1950s when she showed them how close Alaska was to Russia and met Richard M. Nixon when she was in high school. She graduated from Valparaiso University in northwest Indiana, and was the daughter of a high school basketball coach. She is married and has two grown children, both lawyers. She’s a history and movie buff, cultivates a massive flower garden, and bakes banana bread regularly for her colleagues.
