© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talking History

Cowboys and Populists with David Griscom

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:06 PM CDT

Patrick and Djene speak to journalist David Griscom about Texas cowboys, the Cowboy Strike, and the rise of populism in Texas.

David Griscom's upcoming book, Cutting Fences, examines social change in Texas in the late nineteenth century and the rise of populism.

Griscom is a writer and political commentator from Austin, Texas, with deep roots in the working-class experience. His work bridges Southern history and politics with the broader traditions of leftist thought and activism.

As the host of the podcast Left Reckoning and former producer of The Michael Brooks Show, David has become a prominent voice in political commentary. His incisive writing on politics and working-class history has appeared in Jacobin Magazine.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
See stories by Patrick Needham