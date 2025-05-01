Cowboys and Populists with David Griscom

David Griscom's upcoming book, Cutting Fences, examines social change in Texas in the late nineteenth century and the rise of populism.

Griscom is a writer and political commentator from Austin, Texas, with deep roots in the working-class experience. His work bridges Southern history and politics with the broader traditions of leftist thought and activism.

As the host of the podcast Left Reckoning and former producer of The Michael Brooks Show, David has become a prominent voice in political commentary. His incisive writing on politics and working-class history has appeared in Jacobin Magazine.