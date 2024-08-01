© 2024 KSMU Radio
Talking History

How pop culture influences our understanding of the past with Kathleen Kennedy

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:45 PM CDT

In this episode of Talking History, Patrick and Djene speak with Dr. Kathleen Kennedy about what popular culture can tell us about how we understand the past.

Much to the annoyance of historians, public perceptions of the past are often shaped by popular culture, books, TV, films, and other cultural artifacts. However, despite their inaccuracies, the elements that make up popular culture are topics of great interest to historians. In this episode of Talking History, we speak to Dr. Kathleen Kennedy about the ways popular culture can provide insights into how particular societies have understood their past and how those understandings have changed over time.

Dr. Kathleen Kennedy is a professor of history and head of the Department of History at Missouri State University.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
Patrick Needham is a mechanic and fabricator with a love for History. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in History, he brings an everyman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.

