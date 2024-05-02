An audio road trip through the Ozarks with Patrick Needham

The road trip is a hallowed American tradition that is really only about 100 years old. From the Beats to the Griswolds, the idea of recreationally crossing country by car is a common trope in American media. But can we learn anything from a road trip?

This week, Patrick ventures out of the studio and deep into the Ozarks on farm roads, state routes and two-lane highway to bring you an audio road trip through the Boston Mountains, the White River Hills, and the Salem and Springfield Plateaus. Join us for a totally different kind of Talking History as we take a look at our region at 55 miles per hour.

