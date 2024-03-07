© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talking History

The origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Louis Fishman

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:06 PM CST

In this episode of Talking History, Patrick and Djene speak to Dr. Louis Fishman about the origins of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is once again in the news. On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Islamist organization launched a raid from its basis in the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, killing as many as 1,200 Israelis and abducting many more, including women and children.

In response, the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu launched a military offensive into Gaza that has cost the lives of nearly 30,000 Palestinians, including, according to the United Nations, 8,000 children. The latest round of fighting has excited passions around the world.

For some, Israel is engaged in legitimate self-defense, while for others, it is nothing short of a campaign of genocide directed at liquidating the Palestinian population of Gaza. However, history did

not begin on October 7th. In this episode of Talking History, we journey back to the early twentieth century to discuss the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Dr. Louis Fishman, author of Jews and Palestinians in the Late Ottoman Era, 1908-1914: Claiming Homeland published by Edinburgh University Press in 2021.

Dr. Louis Fishman is an associate professor at Brooklyn College, City University of New York, and writes on Turkish, and Israeli/Palestinian affairs. He has lived most of his life between the US, Israel, and Turkey. He is a regular contributor at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
Patrick Needham is a mechanic and fabricator with a love for History. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in History, he brings an everyman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.

See stories by Patrick Needham