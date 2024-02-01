© 2024 KSMU Radio
Talking History

Jewish revenge in postwar Vienna with Anna Guenter and Sarah Panzer

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:06 PM CST
Inglourious Basterds
Universal Pictures
Inglourious Basterds

In this episode of Talking History, Partick and Djene speak with Anna Guenter and Dr. Sarah Panzer about Jewish revenge in the aftermath of the Holocaust.

The Holocaust is one of the defining events of the twentieth century. However, while much has been written about the tremendous suffering of the Jewish people during the war, how did those who survived come to terms with the trauma of the Nazis’ campaign of genocide? It this this question that Missouri State University graduate history student, Anna Guenter, addresses in her MA thesis “Jewish Revenge in Postwar Vienna”, written under the direction of Dr. Sarah Panzer.

Dr. Sarah Panzer and Anna Guenter
Dr. Sarah Panzer and Anna Guenter

 Dr. Sarah Panzer is an associate professor in history at Missouri State University, specializing in the history of Germany.

Anna Guenter completed her MA in History at Missouri State University in 2023 and is currently a PhD student at Central European University in Vienna, Austria.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
Patrick Needham is a mechanic and fabricator with a love for History. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in History, he brings an everyman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.

