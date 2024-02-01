Jewish revenge in postwar Vienna with Anna Guenter and Sarah Panzer

The Holocaust is one of the defining events of the twentieth century. However, while much has been written about the tremendous suffering of the Jewish people during the war, how did those who survived come to terms with the trauma of the Nazis’ campaign of genocide? It this this question that Missouri State University graduate history student, Anna Guenter, addresses in her MA thesis “Jewish Revenge in Postwar Vienna”, written under the direction of Dr. Sarah Panzer.

Dr. Sarah Panzer and Anna Guenter

Dr. Sarah Panzer is an associate professor in history at Missouri State University, specializing in the history of Germany.

Anna Guenter completed her MA in History at Missouri State University in 2023 and is currently a PhD student at Central European University in Vienna, Austria.