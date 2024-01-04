© 2024 KSMU Radio
Talking History

'The Buckle in the Bible Belt' with John Schmalzbauer

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published January 4, 2024 at 12:06 PM CST

In this episode of Talking History, Djene and Patrick speak with Missouri State University professor, Dr. John Schmalzbauer, about the role of religion in the history of the Ozarks.

Integral to the social fabric of any and every place since the dawn of human history, religion has affected the lives of billions of people and shaped societies and cultures the world over. This is no less true in the Ozarks. Far from a monolithic religious culture, the people of the Ozarks have nonetheless been influenced by Protestantism since the region’s settlement by Americans in the first half of the 19th century. What role did religion play in the settlement of the region? What role does it play now? Are the Ozarks really, as local rock band Ha Ha Tonka once sang, “the buckle in the bible belt?" Talking History asks Professor John Schmalzbaur.

John Schmalzbauer holds the Blanche Gorman Strong Chair in Protestant Studies at the Missouri State University Department of Languages, Cultures and Religions.

Talking History Extra begins at 25:08 in the audio.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
Patrick Needham is a mechanic and fabricator with a love for History. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in History, he brings an everyman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.

