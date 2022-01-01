Stefanie McCall

Stefanie began her journey with public media like many of us, by watching Sesame Street. She is excited to now be supporting public media in a professional capacity. Stefanie is an Ozarks native, growing up in Cabool and living in the Springfield area since college. Before coming to Ozarks Public Broadcasting, Stefanie worked with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland. Stefanie is married to Christopher and has four “grown” children and multiple pets. In her free time, she enjoys crafting, travel, spending time outdoors, and watching way too much TV.