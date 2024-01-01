Rachel Naab is a graduate of Missouri State University with a B.S. in Socio-Political Communication with an additional Certificate in Conflict and Dispute Resolution, and she currently serves on the Mayor's Commission on Human Rights and Community Relations for the City of Springfield, Missouri. Rachel lives in Springfield with her husband and two gremlins that the rescue organization assures her are actually dogs. You might find Rachel and her friends hiking trails around town, enjoying live music, or sometimes performing as an actor in local theatre productions-- she is a member of the horror music parody performance group "The Slice Girls". Rachel enjoys reading, traveling, and drinking a good cup of coffee.

