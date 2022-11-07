Mohammad Hussaini

Mohammad HussainiStudent Reporter
Mohammad joined KSMU as a student reporter covering general news and international topics. He is a full-time student at Missouri State University.
-
After pausing for the pandemic, applications reopen for 'Chocolate Univeristy,' Askinosie's student immersion trip to TanzaniaApplications are open now to local high school students who hope to travel to the lush cocoa bean farms of rural Tanzania, learning about international business and culture. The deadline to apply for the summer program is December 5, 2022.