Longtime head of MO State University Advancement announces retirement

The head of university advancement at Missouri State University said he’ll retire next summer after decades spent working at the university.

Brent Dunn has been vice-president of the department since 2007, but he’s worked at MSU since 1985.

During his tenure, Dunn helped achieve record levels of private support, according to the university, including $50 million raised in outright gifts, planned giving and pledges for fiscal year 2026. He oversaw two capital campaigns, which together raised $441 million.

Dunn’s work helped to fund things like student scholarships, endowed professorships, building renovations, headline speakers for the Public Affairs Conference and more.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to work at a great institution where lives are changed for the better. It’s an honor to be a part of Missouri State,” Dunn said in a statement. “We still have much to accomplish this fiscal year and I look forward to Missouri State’s continued growth.”

Dunn first announced his retirement in late 2022 but decided to stay on after then MSU President Clif Smart offered a retention package.

“Brent’s impact on Missouri State is impossible to overstate. He has been one of this university’s greatest champions, inspiring generosity and helping transform our campus through his unwavering commitment to our students and mission,” Missouri State President Richard B. Williams said in a statement. “He leaves big shoes to fill, and the university is better because of his leadership. I’m thankful for all he’s done and wish him nothing but the best in his well-earned retirement.”

The university said it will conduct a national search for Dunn’s replacement.