Free plant and seed giveaway allows people to try their hand at gardening

This week, the west parking lot of Crosslines Community Outreach on E. Division St. in Springfield was filled with a variety of plants.

"So people are taking home peppers, tomatoes, herbs, flowers, eggplant, squash, cucumbers and then we have seeds as well," said Alexa Poindexter, director of Ozarks Food Harvest’s Full Circle Gardens.

People young and old strolled among pallets of plants donated by area businesses, schools and organizations, their arms full.

Under a tent canopy, experts with MU Extension’s family nutrition education services invited folks to pedal a stationary bike that powered a blender to make smoothies. Then samples were handed out.

Michele Skalicky The Plant it Forward event in Springfield, Mo. on May 21, 2025.

Master gardeners shared their knowledge of gardening, and the City of Springfield’s Environmental Services talked to people about composting.

"So we have lots of different aspects of gardening and eating right here in a row," said Poindexter, "so, if this is all new to you, we want to be sure that you're set up for success."

Food distribution is a huge part of what Ozarks Food Harvest does, and Poindexter said this event supports families in a different way.

"People can try gardening on their own. For some people, they've never gardened before, and it's an investment getting seeds and plants," she said. "So we can help people kind of reduce barriers to gardening to give it a try."

And gardening can lead to better outcomes for people. For instance, Poindexter says getting outside, especially in a community garden, can reduce isolation and loneliness.

"Building community is important," she said. "Also, you're out, you're getting sunshine. It's physical health. And then, what you're producing, you're likely going to eat. We see that with kids at our farm, our Food Bank Farm a lot."

That’s Ozarks Food Harvest’s farm near Rogersville, which grows fresh produce for the nonprofit’s 270 faith-based and community charities to distribute.

OFH also partners with local farmers to glean excess produce.

Poindexter wants people to know that, just because they don’t have a large yard, they can still grow food.

"A container garden works fine," she said. "What's a container? The broken Rubbermaid that isn't, you know, doesn't seal anymore. That's fine as long as it has drainage holes, you put some soil in there, you can grow in it. It doesn't have to be picture perfect. You just have to give the plants what they need."

Michele Skalicky Maria Buffa took home plants and seeds at the Plant it Forward event in Springfield, Mo. on May 21, 2025.

Maria Buffa was at this week's event. She has a yard with plenty of sunshine, but she’s only ever grown flowers. She found several tomato plants as well as a variety of seeds to take home.

"(I've) got a big backyard," she said, "so I'll just have one of my sons or my grandkids dig a spot and just try to see what it goes, you know. It'll take off if it does, God willing."

She said, if they do well, she plans to share the harvest with her family.