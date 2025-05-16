High Tide Theatrical is bringing the musical 'Hair' to Springfield this month

KSMU Arts Reporter Jimmy Rea talks with Jacob Estes, director and choreographer of High Tide Theatrical's production of Hair and actor, Nicholas Nudi.

So, Hair, this is a big undertaking.

Estes: Oh, yeah.

Where did you guys, how did you end up landing on here? I know that it's obviously a famous production, but as you're shuffling through productions and figuring out which ones to do, what popped out, why do we say yes to this one?

Estes: Right. So High Tide is a super special theater company. They like to do productions that make people think. They like to kind of challenge the system a little bit. They like to, you know, show Springfield, Missouri a little bit of what the real world can be, because sometimes we like to filter that around here. And, you know, I think it's really relevant right now. It's themes that happened in the 60s that are still so, so prominent today. Yeah. And it's an important story to tell. It really is.

Yeah. A good take on it. And, Nicholas, you're going to be playing the role of Claude. You said. And that's the lead, isn't it?

Nudi: Yeah. The story kind of really circles around Claude. He's kind of the vehicle not only that supports the themes, but kind of ties in some other thematic stuff that, you know, is just so relevant always.

Yeah. He's struggling with conflict of such. And the synopsis briefly, if you would not to give anything away. It's it's obviously a famous production, but a brief synopsis for folks about Claude and his struggle.

Nudi: Yeah. I mean, Claude's story really highlights the conflict of your own personal journey, the expectations of others, whether it's your friends, your family, society. So, yeah, his storyline just kind of highlights how the influence of all of those opinions and all of those expectations, you know, can lead to sometimes not so great results.

Yeah. Um, plenty of music, obviously, the bedrock, right?

Nudi and Estes: A lot of music.

How's it work? Whenever you guys do a musical like this, do you get a live band? Are you playing through the tracks? Are people actually singing? How's it actually work with the music side?

Estes: Right. So we have an incredibly talented cast of singers and vocalists. And we unfortunately do not have a live band for this production. We are using tracks, but the vocalists are just top notch. Like, if they were giving away awards, like I think, I think we'd take, I think we'd take a few. So yeah, it's beautiful. A lot of fun.

Yeah. It's always hard to bring in live musicians sometimes, so. But I'm glad that the, the vocal performance is going to be so strong during this production of Hair, brought to you by the High Tide Theatrical Company. And it's taking place May 23rd through 31st at the Lightroom Lounge, which is attached to Martha's. That's downtown, right? And let's give you an address right out of the gate so we can give them.

Nudi: Yeah, it's 219 West Olive Street.

Excellent.

Nudi: Yeah. Right downtown.

Yeah. Martha's a long time, along time hot spot here in town. And whenever we're talking about websites or social media, where would you want folks to go looking for information or tickets?

Yeah, the website is a great resource, especially for ticket sales, and that's High Tide. But they are very active on Instagram as well. It's just High Tide Theatrical.

Excellent, beautiful. And whenever we are talking with actors, I always like to kind of get a background. So you probably, this probably isn't your first production, is it? Where — did you jump on the theater train early or where?

Nudi: Yeah. So I have been doing theater for, I think, almost 17 years. Yeah. I started when I was in middle school. I was really fortunate. I'm from Atlanta, Georgia. There's a fantastic performing arts program that's like a high school magnet. So I kind of jumped straight into professional training. This has kind of always been the track that I've been on. After high school, I went and got a BFA in acting. I lived in New York for about five years and had an agent and did all that whole representation thing and then started to pivot during COVID. You know, it was just live entertainment, took a big hit. That's kind of when I pivoted. I'm in grad school now, so I still pursue theater, but kind of looking at the long term.

Yeah. Jacob. Choreographer. Director. So when we talk choreography on something like this is, is it something that there's a baseline kind of form for that you need to stick to, or is it a free rein? You can do whatever you want?

Estes: It is definitely a free rein show. This is one of those shows that has no rules. And I think if you come, you will understand that. If you know anything about me, I am very choreography based when I stage my productions. I kind of have a reputation, if you will, but, I don't know, I just I'm a very visually. I like to be visually pleased, if you will. And so choreography is a really important aspect. And for this show, specifically, like there's parts of the story that we can tell. There's things that you can do through movement that you can't do otherwise with just your words. Sometimes it moves on from just your mouth and it's like a full body expression. I think that was really important for this show especially.

Yeah, this will be a great show for that. So what about your background? Dance theater?

Estes: Yes. So I actually kind of went through the same route. I went to college for musical theater, and, , I did the performer thing, and I still do. I'm still an active performer in Branson, Missouri at Silver Dollar City. Yeah. King's Castle and I travel around and perform as well. But I also love the behind the scenes and directing and choreographing, and I have done numerous productions in the area through Branson Regional Arts Council, Marshfield Community Theater, and so I'm super excited to get involved with the Springfield community now because I've just moved here. It's going to be a lot of fun.

Where from?

Estes: I'm originally from Tennessee, and that brought me to then Branson, because I was performing over there, and I met a lot of great people in the community, and they were like, come on over to Springfield. And here I am.

Excellent. So glad to have you all here. It's Jacob Estes, director and choreographer, and Nicholas Nudi here, actor, lead actor in Hair. The High Tide Theatrical Company is bringing you this infamous production over at the Lightroom Lounge, connected to Martha's Vineyard, downtown Springfield. It's running May 23rd through the 31st, and those are just weekend nights, right? The opening weekend will be Friday through Sunday?

Estes: We actually do not have a Sunday performance, but we have added Saturday matinees because everything else is sold out. So please, if you're getting tickets, get them now.

Excellent, excellent I love, love, love to hear it. I didn't doubt it when I heard Harry was coming to town. People just love this production. Let me ask you this before we take off. Nicholas, put you on the spot here with the director sitting right next to you. But what makes a good director? Whenever you're you're working a show.

Nudi: You know, in my career at this point, like I will say, I've been in the industry long enough and I've worked with a lot of different directors, and I think it's just about openness, like, you know, especially working with Jacob, and we're friends outside of this. Like, you know, a lot of people have a really specific vision and they're like very one track. And it doesn't leave a lot of room for the actor to say, you know, I don't know. That doesn't feel like what I feel. And so Jacob's just been so collaborative. Like, he does have a strong vision that's really important. He's steering the ship so well, but he's open to someone being like, hey, I think we should turn left a little bit. And I think that's like so freeing to say, I trust you, I trust Jacob, but, you know, it's not like he's commanding the room and it doesn't feel like a safe place to play.

So it really lets you kind of open up and feel free and safe.

Nudi: Yeah. Especially with this show. I will say, like, you know, one of the beautiful things about Lightroom Lounge and challenges is it's a very intimate space, so you can't hide anything. So, You know, I would never say that. In some productions, when it's a huge stage ensemble person number 12 in the corner doesn't matter. They do, but their story doesn't get to get showcased the way that we do in the Lightroom Lounge. So every single person you know, whether they're a named character or not, has a full backstory that we took rehearsal time to cultivate and say, like, who are you? And how did you end up in this tribe and all of those things? And, you know, that was really Jacob's, you know, drive to make it that way.

So glad to hear that. Tickets are moving, folks. A couple added matinees. If you want to see Hair here in Springfield, Missouri, now's your chance. But you better move fast because tickets are moving. You can check out hightidesgf.org and there's a ticket button right there. Learn more about the the venue itself. Learn more about the production itself, some of the cast and see the production dates in general. Jacob, Nicholas, thank you so much for taking time. Break a leg out there. This is such a great show. I know you're going to have a lot of fun.

Nudi: Thank you. Thanks so much for having us.

Estes: Thank you so, so much. We appreciate it.