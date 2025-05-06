The Girl Scouts' Camp Finbrooke will be put up for sale this spring

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland’s Board of Directors has made the decision to sell the Finbrooke Program Center also known as Camp Finbrooke.

For many years, Girl Scouts have visited the 250 acres in Christian County, just outside Rogersville, to camp, hike, kayak, take part in nature activities and service projects and more.

"This is a necessary step to strengthen our ability to grow membership and community impact and allowing us to stay locally led and positioned for long term success," said Lori Enyart, vice president of operations and mission support for GSMO.

Enyart said they’ve seen a decline in the number of people who use the facility each year.

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland owns three other properties: The Latonka Program Center in Wayne County, Missouri; Silver Meadows Program Center in Boone County, Missouri; and Friendship Fields Program Center in Crawford County, Kansas.

Enyart said, despite the decision to close Finbrooke, outdoor experiences will continue "to remain a vital part of the Girl Scout experience. We will be able to utilize community partnerships, local programming, as well as other council properties to ensure that Girl Scouts across our council have access to meaningful outdoor adventures."

Programming at Finbrooke will continue through the end of June. Enyart said they’re planning to celebrate the camp before it closes and will provide details soon. They’re asking people to share their memories of the camp at girlscoutsmoheartland.org.

Camp Finbrooke will go up for sale this spring.

