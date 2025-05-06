Springfield universities celebrate the class of 2025

It is commencement season for area universities.

Evangel University and their Assemblies of God Theological Seminary held their ceremony last Thursday, May 1. They graduated 681 students across all of their associate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees. President of Evangel, Dr. Mike Rakes gave the keynote address.

Missouri State will host their commencements this Friday, May 9 with three separate events throughout the day at Great Southern Bank Arena on campus, awarding degrees to 2804 students. The earlier ceremonies will feature speeches by student leaders Susan Hardy and Tamia Schiele. The evening ceremony will feature an address from honorary degree recipient and Native American veteran’s advocate Sgt. Lanny Asepermy.

Drury will have commencement events this Friday and Saturday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on their campus, with 386 graduates in their class of 2025.

Friday’s graduates will hear a keynote address from Leadership Springfield Executive Director and Drury alum Carrie Richardson. Saturday’s event will feature a speech from author and businessman Shawn Askinosie.