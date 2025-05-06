It’s budget season in Springfield

On Tuesday finance officials updated City Council and Mayor Jeff Schrag on the proposed budget sent to them on April 29. City staff like Finance Director David Holtmann worked closely with the city leadership team for months.

Holtmann noted, "As part of the budget process, our charter requires our city manager to present a balanced budget to Council, 60 days prior to the beginning of the year.”

That’s the fiscal year, starting July 1 — not the calendar year. Holtmann highlighted some of Springfield’s strengths, including a high credit rating due to conservative budgeting. He said the city also has solid economic development — just two examples in progress include a new Target store off Sunshine & West Bypass, and the Killian softball project worth almost $30 million, aiming to attract more sports tourism.

Holtman also highlighted challenges, like Springfield’s reliance on sales tax and the community’s stubbornly low salaries.

Springfield’s proposed city budget for 2026 is worth some $530 million, up from roughly $507 million in the current year. City elected leaders are expected to workshop the budget between now and Monday, May 19, when it goes for a public hearing before City Council. Council will likely pass the budget at their meeting June 9.

To explore Springfield’s budget proposal, visit springfieldmo.gov/budget. The interactive website contains the same information as printed versions of the budget, city finance officials say, but it's presented more dynamically.