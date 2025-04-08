© 2025 KSMU Radio
Heather Hardinger will continue on Springfield City Council

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:01 PM CDT
Heather Hardinger, who serves on Springfield City Council General Seat A, at an election watch party on April 8, 2025. Hardinger won re-election.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Heather Hardinger, who serves on Springfield City Council General Seat A, at an election watch party on April 8, 2025. Hardinger won re-election.

Hardinger defeated her opponent Eric Pauly for General Seat A.

Heather Hardinger held onto her Springfield City Council General Seat A position in the General Municipal Election. At a watch party Tuesday night, Hardinger said she felt good about her campaign and looked forward to the future.

"We worked very hard," she said. "I would say I'm very excited to continue the work that we are doing on affordable housing in Springfield. I think that's one of the most important issues that came up during the campaign and serving the citizens of Springfield. It's my pleasure to do so, and I'm glad to do it for the next four years."

Hardinger defeated her challenger Eric Pauly with 60% of the vote.

Hardinger was elected to Springfield City Council in April of 2021.
