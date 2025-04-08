Heather Hardinger will continue on Springfield City Council

Heather Hardinger held onto her Springfield City Council General Seat A position in the General Municipal Election. At a watch party Tuesday night, Hardinger said she felt good about her campaign and looked forward to the future.

"We worked very hard," she said. "I would say I'm very excited to continue the work that we are doing on affordable housing in Springfield. I think that's one of the most important issues that came up during the campaign and serving the citizens of Springfield. It's my pleasure to do so, and I'm glad to do it for the next four years."

Hardinger defeated her challenger Eric Pauly with 60% of the vote.

Hardinger was elected to Springfield City Council in April of 2021.