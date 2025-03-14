City of Springfield hosts ceremonial groundbreaking for Renew Jordan Creek

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Friday for the Renew Jordan Creek Phase 1 project.

Renew Jordan Creek is a stormwater and water quality project, but it is also expected to spur redevelopment in downtown Springfield. Excavating work is taking place now to carve out a stream channel.

Jordan Creek was moved underground into box culverts in the late 1920s/early 30s in an effort to prevent flooding. But modern methods for controlling stormwater include naturalizing stream beds. Native plants will be added along the banks of the newly daylit creek.

The project includes pedestrian and connectivity enhancements, sustainable greenspaces integration, comfort and safety improvements and sense of place development. Later phases of the community-developed masterplan envision improvements at Founders Park and city-owned property at 404 N. Jefferson.

"The daylighting of Jordan Creek is about more than uncovering a waterway," said Mayor Ken McClure during the ceremony. "It's about reconnecting our community with its natural heritage, reducing flood risks, and enhancing the quality of life for everyone who lives, works, and visits downtown Springfield."

The total expected project cost is approximately $33 million.

Local funding for Phase 1 will come from the city’s Level Property Tax, ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax, and Environmental Services Green Infrastructure and Clean Water funds. External funding sources include Local ARPA funds, Department of Natural Resources ARPA funds, a Department of Economic Development ARPA grant, Environmental Protection Agency and DNR grants as well as Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) program assistance, according to the City of Springfield.

Construction activities on the project began in late 2024 with completion anticipated in late 2026.