SPS Board announces buyer of former Robberson School

The old Robberson School, which was part of Springfield Public Schools, will be turned into a space where a variety of community resources are offered.

The nonprofit Elevate Lives purchased the former school building at 1100 E. Kearney in Springfield for $500,000.

Elevate Lives said in a news release the space will house a collaboration of organizations. It will be spearheaded by the nonprofit along with Living Adventure and Road to Damascus. More organizations could eventually join them.

Here's a breakdown of what each organization plans to offer, according to Elevate Lives:



Elevate Lives will offer affordable housing and essential life-skills training and resources aimed at helping individuals and families from surviving to thriving. "Families ready for growth will have access to relationships and resources they need on their Pathway out of Poverty," according to Elevate Lives.

Living Adventure focused on youth, will establish a maker space for its Young Entrepreneurs Academy, where youth can explore launching a business of their own. Additionally, Living Adventure will host Adulting 101 courses, summer camps, and other family-focused programs.

Road to Damascus will focus on recovery programs focused on supporting single mothers with housing and needed resources that will be available through the partnerships at this location. Through mentorship, guidance, and community-based efforts, they will offer tools for healing and hope, according to Elevate Lives.

Affordable daycare that is focused on helping children succeed in school is a critical need that Elevate Lives said it is working towards providing.

Elevate Lives would also like to provide space for the Robberson Neighborhood Association, according to SPS.

The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education declared the Robberson property as surplus following the transition of Robberson students to Boyd Elementary School. The district received a total of seven proposals to purchase the property, and most offered between $400,000 and $500,000. SPS said in a statement it considered the proposed use of the facility and how it might positively impact the neighborhood in addition to the purchase price.

“This building holds so many memories for the neighborhood, and we’re excited to build on that history by creating a space where lives can be transformed and people can discover how to thrive,” said Russ Gosselin, CEO of Elevate Lives in the news release.