Springfield City Council firms up list of those nominated to serve on a new citizen's advisory board

The list of those who have been nominated to serve on a new Citizens’ Advisory Board in Springfield is set. The group is charged with providing recommendations to Springfield City Council on projects funded by a new city tax. A resolution approving the recommended participants is scheduled to go before council on March 24.

The focus of the advisory board is the ½-cent portion of the new ¾-cent sales tax approved by Springfield voters last November. The projects will be aligned with the city’s comprehensive plan Forward SGF and will include capital improvements, community and neighborhood initiatives and park projects.

During a meeting Tuesday of the City Council Committee of the Whole, Erin Danastasio was recommended as chair for a three-year term and Rusty Worley as vice-chair for a three-year term. Other recommended members are: Andy Peebles for a three-year term; Clif Smart, Becky Volz and Leslie Forrester for two-year terms; and Lauren Shantz and Christina Angle for one-year terms.

Andy Lear, who was selected on March 4 for recommendation as vice-chair, declined the appointment due to personal reasons.