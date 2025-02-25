Springfield ‘blessed with four years of steady declines in reported crime,’ police chief says

Only about 200 more crimes were reported in 2024 versus 2023 within city limits, Williams told Council on Monday night.

Williams added, “I've said this before: Crime is cyclical. It goes up, it goes down. We've been blessed with four years of steady declines in reported crime across the city. I'd like to think we probably reached our threshold. We will do everything we can to keep those numbers moving the right direction and keep them from going up moving forward.”

Williams said drug violations are up 20 percent, which he credited to police enforcement efforts. Meanwhile shoplifting reports are up 28 percent, as big-box retailers beef up their internal loss prevention strategies.

Courtesy Springfield Police Department Heatmaps depicting shots fired reports across Springfield show a decrease in reported gun crime from 2023 to 2024.

Staffing is a longstanding problem for Springfield police. Williams told Council that the department has budget authority to hire 362 sworn officers, with 58 positions remaining unfilled.

Some 20 attendees currently in the police academy could be hired when they graduate in March. The next police academy begins in June, with recruitment underway.